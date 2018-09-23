Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 12,400 Shares of Resolute Forest Products (RFP)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Resolute Forest Products worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RFP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth $1,081,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RFP. CIBC downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NYSE:RFP opened at $13.80 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

