Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 3,700 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $129,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 850.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $210,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $165,962.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $388,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,913 shares of company stock worth $5,351,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

