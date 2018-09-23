HENDERSON Ld De/S (HLDCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HENDERSON Ld De/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENDERSON Ld De/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

HLDCY opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. HENDERSON Ld De/S has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy.

