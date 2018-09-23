Head to Head Survey: Camden National (CAC) and Community Bank System (CBU)

Camden National (NYSE: CBU) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Camden National has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Camden National and Community Bank System’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $174.70 million 3.97 $28.47 million $2.73 16.29 Community Bank System $531.88 million 6.07 $150.71 million $2.79 22.66

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Camden National and Community Bank System, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 1 1 0 2.50 Community Bank System 0 6 0 0 2.00

Camden National presently has a consensus price target of $49.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.87%. Community Bank System has a consensus price target of $57.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.64%. Given Camden National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Camden National pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Community Bank System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 18.39% 11.64% 1.16% Community Bank System 33.19% 10.03% 1.51%

Summary

Community Bank System beats Camden National on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of January 30, 2018, it operated a network of 60 banking centers, 76 ATMs, and lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, Camden National Corporation offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 225 branches in Upstate New York as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

