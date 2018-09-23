Head-To-Head Survey: Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) versus Eaton Vance (EV)

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE: EV) and Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and Eaton Vance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management LLC Class A 19.59% 48.19% 16.83% Eaton Vance 21.44% 34.91% 14.60%

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and Eaton Vance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management LLC Class A $2.61 billion 2.79 $629.10 million $3.57 10.10 Eaton Vance $1.53 billion 4.17 $282.13 million $2.48 21.79

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and Eaton Vance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management LLC Class A 0 2 7 0 2.78 Eaton Vance 0 4 3 0 2.43

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.12%. Eaton Vance has a consensus target price of $57.07, suggesting a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apollo Global Management LLC Class A is more favorable than Eaton Vance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Eaton Vance shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Eaton Vance pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton Vance pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eaton Vance has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A beats Eaton Vance on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its alternative investments include investment in private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It seeks to invest in companies based in across North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1.5 billion. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, LLC was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in New York City; Bethesda, Maryland; Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; Purchase, New York; Houston, Texas; London, United Kingdom; Frankfurt, Germany; Central, Hong Kong; Singapore; and Luxembourg.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

