Head-To-Head Review: Tilray (TLRY) and Mediwound (MDWD)

Tilray (NASDAQ: MDWD) and Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Tilray alerts:

This table compares Tilray and Mediwound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray N/A N/A N/A Mediwound -783.30% -210.90% -33.92%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tilray and Mediwound, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mediwound 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tilray presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 71.95%. Mediwound has a consensus price target of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 66.93%. Given Mediwound’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mediwound is more favorable than Tilray.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tilray and Mediwound’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mediwound $2.50 million 68.71 -$22.14 million ($0.62) -10.24

Tilray has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mediwound.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Mediwound shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mediwound beats Tilray on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.