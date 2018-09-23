Head to Head Review: National Commerce (NCOM) versus First Merchants (FRME)

National Commerce (NASDAQ: FRME) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares National Commerce and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Commerce 18.14% 7.97% 1.25% First Merchants 28.09% 10.44% 1.45%

This table compares National Commerce and First Merchants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Commerce $129.83 million 6.91 $20.06 million $1.97 22.08 First Merchants $385.90 million 6.13 $96.07 million $2.41 19.82

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than National Commerce. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

National Commerce has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National Commerce and First Merchants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Commerce 0 2 0 0 2.00 First Merchants 0 2 1 0 2.33

National Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.90%. First Merchants has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.69%. Given National Commerce’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Commerce is more favorable than First Merchants.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. National Commerce does not pay a dividend. First Merchants pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of National Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of National Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Merchants beats National Commerce on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts. It also provides real estate loans, such as commercial real estate term, residential mortgage, and construction and land development loans, as well as home equity lines of credit secured by residential property; commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans to purchase automobiles and other consumer durable goods. In addition, the company provides factoring, invoicing, collection, and accounts receivable management services to transportation companies, and automotive parts and service providers; and electronic banking services, including commercial and retail online banking, automated bill payment, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture. The company offers its services through 7 full-service banking offices in Birmingham, Huntsville, Auburn-Opelika, and Baldwin County, Alabama; 21 full-service banking offices in central and northeast Florida, including United Legacy Bank, Reunion Bank of Florida, Patriot Bank, and FirstAtlantic Bank names; and 2 full-service banking offices and a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. National Commerce Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. The company also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services. It operates 119 banking locations in 31 Indiana, 2 Illinois, and 2 Ohio counties. The company's delivery channels include ATMs, check cards, remote deposit capture, interactive voice response systems, and Internet technology. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

