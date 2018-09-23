Head-To-Head Review: KCAP Financial (KCAP) versus Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)

KCAP Financial (NYSE: SFE) and Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

KCAP Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Safeguard Scientifics does not pay a dividend. KCAP Financial pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

25.7% of KCAP Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of KCAP Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

KCAP Financial has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KCAP Financial and Safeguard Scientifics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KCAP Financial $28.26 million 4.36 $3.38 million $0.30 11.00 Safeguard Scientifics N/A N/A -$88.57 million ($4.34) -2.11

KCAP Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics. Safeguard Scientifics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KCAP Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KCAP Financial and Safeguard Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KCAP Financial 6.71% 5.63% 3.35% Safeguard Scientifics N/A -88.59% -40.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KCAP Financial and Safeguard Scientifics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KCAP Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Safeguard Scientifics 0 2 1 0 2.33

KCAP Financial currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Safeguard Scientifics has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 116.76%. Given Safeguard Scientifics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safeguard Scientifics is more favorable than KCAP Financial.

Summary

KCAP Financial beats Safeguard Scientifics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KCAP Financial

KCAP Financial, Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies. It also invests in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLO Fund Securities. The firm also makes investments in CLO Fund Securities managed by asset managers. Its investments under CLO Fund Securities comprises of minority investment in the subordinated securities or preferred stock of CLO Funds raised and managed by firm's Asset Manager Affiliates. The firm also invests in other investments such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It also invests in first and second lien term loans. The firm also prefers to invest in secured and unsecured subordinated debt. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, real estate, educate, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defence, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors. The firm typically invests $1 million to $20 million in its portfolio companies. It provides senior secured term loans from $2 million to $20 million maturing in five to seven years; second lien term loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in six to eight years; senior unsecured loans $5 million to $23 million maturing in six to eight years; mezzanine loans from $5 million to $15 million maturing in seven to ten years; and equity investments from $1 to $5 million. The firm targets the companies with EBITDA between $7.5 million and $50 million. While investing in debt securities, it invests in those middle market firms with EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million and/or total debt between $25 million and $150 million. It invests in minority, and majority or control equity positions alongside its private equity sponsor partners. The firm invests through its own balance sheet. KCAP Financial, Inc. was founded in August 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

