Head-To-Head Contrast: Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) and Tilray (TLRY)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.5% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals -2,085.71% -131.84% -109.88% Tilray N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tilray 0 2 1 0 2.33

Foamix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.13%. Tilray has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 71.95%. Given Foamix Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Foamix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tilray.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals $3.67 million 66.42 -$65.71 million ($1.76) -3.39 Tilray N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tilray has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Foamix Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals beats Tilray on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

