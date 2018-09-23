Head-To-Head Comparison: FirstEnergy (FE) versus American Electric Power (AEP)

FirstEnergy (NYSE: AEP) and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

This table compares FirstEnergy and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $14.02 billion 1.28 -$1.72 billion $3.07 12.02 American Electric Power $15.40 billion 2.29 $1.91 billion $3.68 19.40

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than FirstEnergy. FirstEnergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy -4.60% 24.39% 3.74% American Electric Power 12.09% 10.50% 2.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FirstEnergy and American Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 4 9 0 2.69 American Electric Power 0 6 13 0 2.68

FirstEnergy presently has a consensus price target of $38.30, indicating a potential upside of 3.79%. American Electric Power has a consensus price target of $75.47, indicating a potential upside of 5.70%. Given American Electric Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than FirstEnergy.

Dividends

FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. FirstEnergy pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Electric Power has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. FirstEnergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Electric Power beats FirstEnergy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,493 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 276,555 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 164,470,215 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,675 railcars, 468 barges, 11 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.