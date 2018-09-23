HB Fuller Co (FUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.75 Million

Analysts expect that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will announce $784.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $795.56 million and the lowest is $780.22 million. HB Fuller posted sales of $562.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $789.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.06 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Shares of FUL opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

In other news, VP Steven Kenny sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $123,618.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,420.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $258,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,208 shares of company stock worth $680,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HB Fuller by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,189,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,830,000 after purchasing an additional 56,943 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in HB Fuller by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HB Fuller by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

