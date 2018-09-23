Hays plc (HAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.39 ($2.45).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Hays to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 205 ($2.67) in a report on Monday, September 17th.

In related news, insider Paul Venables sold 1,019,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.66), for a total value of £2,079,555.60 ($2,708,812.82). Also, insider Doug Evans sold 125,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.66), for a total value of £256,068.96 ($333,553.42). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,252,841 shares of company stock worth $255,795,418.

LON HAS traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 205.20 ($2.67). 4,285,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.06.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a specialist recruitment company in the Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector.

