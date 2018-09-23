Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Saturday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of HBIO opened at $5.20 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $190.22 million, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Duchemin sold 40,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $213,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 141,300 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $738,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,985 shares of company stock worth $3,718,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 339.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 181.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 76,615 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 11.8% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,075,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 113,716 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,951,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 509,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.