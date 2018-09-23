Harmonic (HLIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,316,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 503,071 shares.The stock last traded at $5.40 and had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on shares of Harmonic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.72 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 15.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 160,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,614,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 115,823 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 149.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,293,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,914,000 after purchasing an additional 86,394 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $107,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

