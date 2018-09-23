Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Insider Steven P. Sherry Sells 5,446 Shares

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) insider Steven P. Sherry sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $565,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GWRE stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.25, a P/E/G ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6,463.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 768,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 757,236 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,684,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 895,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 386,253 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,724.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 362,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after acquiring an additional 343,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,012,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

