GTX (GTXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTXI opened at $1.80 on Thursday. GTX has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). equities research analysts predict that GTX will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Diane C. Young sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $30,120.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Wills acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $83,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,512. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GTX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GTX by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GTX by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. 28.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GTX

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

