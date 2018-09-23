GTX (GTXI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GTXI. BidaskClub upgraded GTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded GTX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of GTXI opened at $1.80 on Friday. GTX has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $560.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

GTX (NASDAQ:GTXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). equities research analysts anticipate that GTX will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert James Wills purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $83,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,512. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Diane C. Young sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $30,120.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTXI. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GTX during the 1st quarter valued at $6,284,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GTX by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GTX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,917,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of GTX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTX by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 63,051 shares during the period. 28.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTX Company Profile

GTx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and prostate cancer. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, SUI, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and selective androgen receptor degraders to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer.

