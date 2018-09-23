GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $298,000 Position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COL. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 113.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,956 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 74.7% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 947,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,811,000 after purchasing an additional 405,368 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 202.7% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 524,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,669,000 after purchasing an additional 350,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 47.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,052,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,881,000 after purchasing an additional 339,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Rockwell Collins by 96.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 587,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,059,000 after purchasing an additional 288,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Rockwell Collins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

NYSE COL opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. research analysts predict that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

