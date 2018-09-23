Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $56.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 32.68%. research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 98,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 28,806.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,324 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

