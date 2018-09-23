GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) vs. Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Financial Contrast

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RRR) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GreenTree Hospitality Group and Red Rock Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Red Rock Resorts 0 4 6 0 2.60

GreenTree Hospitality Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 48.35%. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus target price of $34.78, indicating a potential upside of 24.07%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than Red Rock Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A Red Rock Resorts 10.74% 13.23% 2.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Red Rock Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $119.59 million 11.05 $43.86 million N/A N/A Red Rock Resorts $1.62 billion 2.02 $35.15 million $0.62 45.21

GreenTree Hospitality Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Rock Resorts.

Dividends

Red Rock Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. GreenTree Hospitality Group does not pay a dividend. Red Rock Resorts pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats GreenTree Hospitality Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. It operates 19,219 slot machines; 319 table games; and 4,316 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

