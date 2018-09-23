Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) Insider Sells $55,135.50 in Stock

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) insider Douglas Richard Bass sold 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $55,135.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Bass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 18th, Douglas Richard Bass sold 876 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $37,887.00.

Shares of GWB opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $46.03.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.23 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

