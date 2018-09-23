Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) Insider Sells $37,887.00 in Stock

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) insider Douglas Richard Bass sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $37,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,204 shares in the company, valued at $787,323. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Bass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 20th, Douglas Richard Bass sold 1,246 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $55,135.50.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $46.03.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.23 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 380,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

