Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Northstar Realty Europe worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northstar Realty Europe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Northstar Realty Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE NRE opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northstar Realty Europe Corp has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 22.39%. research analysts forecast that Northstar Realty Europe Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northstar Realty Europe Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

