Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 5,479 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (QNST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.59 million, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. QuinStreet Inc has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $16.42.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.62 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Singular Research started coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “long” rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 38,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $549,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,758.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 25,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $342,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,583,721 shares of company stock valued at $23,589,489. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

