Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $703,000 Position in Frontier Communications Corp (FTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,226 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of Frontier Communications worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Frontier Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 843.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Midas Management Corp acquired a new position in Frontier Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontier Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ:FTR opened at $6.47 on Friday. Frontier Communications Corp has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $698.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

