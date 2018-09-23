Great Panther Silver Ltd (GPL) Shares Bought by Global X Management Co LLC

Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in Great Panther Silver Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 142,840 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in Great Panther Silver were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Silver by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,881,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial set a $2.00 target price on Great Panther Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Great Panther Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of Great Panther Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.81.

GPL stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Great Panther Silver Ltd has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.45.

Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 million. Great Panther Silver had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%.

About Great Panther Silver

Great Panther Silver Limited operates as a silver mining, and precious metals producer and exploration company. The company also explores for gold, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its exploration properties include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada.

