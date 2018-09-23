Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gray Television to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.51.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Gray Television had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $250.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.11 million. analysts predict that Gray Television will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,535,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,464,000 after acquiring an additional 308,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gray Television by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after acquiring an additional 350,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gray Television by 142.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,153 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Gray Television by 5.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,718,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 90,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 11.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,713,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 181,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

