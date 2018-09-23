Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

LOPE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $123.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $236.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.13 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 30.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $10,380,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $4,327,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

