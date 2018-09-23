Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nestlé (NESN) a CHF 92 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 92 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NESN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 97 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BNP Paribas set a CHF 78 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 82 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 81 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 87.50.
NESN stock opened at CHF 76.50 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.
Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.
