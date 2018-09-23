Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nestlé (NESN) a CHF 92 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 92 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NESN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 97 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BNP Paribas set a CHF 78 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 82 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 81 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 87.50.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NESN stock opened at CHF 76.50 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.