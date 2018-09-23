Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 559,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $67,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $142.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $380.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

