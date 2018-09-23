GMV Minerals (GMV) Given a C$1.03 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) received a C$1.03 price objective from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:GMV opened at C$0.17 on Friday. GMV Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40.

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Project covering approximately 1,845 acres of area located in Cochise County, Arizona.

