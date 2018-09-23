Global X Management Co LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Global X Management Co LLC decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $525,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $130,524.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,864 shares of company stock worth $1,636,676 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $93.95 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $77.55 and a 1 year high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

