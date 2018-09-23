Global X Management Co LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in General Motors (GM)

Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 144,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597,704 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $220,550,000 after purchasing an additional 206,174 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 41,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,141,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.26.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

