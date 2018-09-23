Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 196,527 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 65.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,527 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,290,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cummins by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Cummins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI opened at $151.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cummins from $168.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

In other news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $65,465.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

