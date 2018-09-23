Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 327.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 50.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,597,000 after buying an additional 198,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 21.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.92.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares in the company, valued at $95,706,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $280.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $187.96 and a 1-year high of $290.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

