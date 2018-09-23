Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $140.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.74 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 49,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

