Giant Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Giant has a total market capitalization of $744,390.00 and $3,531.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00006732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZEST (ZEST) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AdultChain (XXX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 1,800,853 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,853 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

