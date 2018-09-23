George R. Ireland Acquires 55,000 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) Stock

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) Director George R. Ireland purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,050.00.

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$6.32 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp has a 52-week low of C$4.58 and a 52-week high of C$14.06.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 million. Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 1,204.82% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$13.00 to C$13.70 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.