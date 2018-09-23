General Mills (GIS) Given a $46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, Director Maria Sastre purchased 1,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 13,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $604,347.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $10,700,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,330,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,719,000 after purchasing an additional 96,628 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 145,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

