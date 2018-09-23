General Electric (GE) Position Raised by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 250.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,373 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 70,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 168,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. MED upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

