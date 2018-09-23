Gatcoin (GAT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $674.00

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Gatcoin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gatcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, COSS and Kucoin. Gatcoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $674.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00291339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00153169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000208 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.88 or 0.07048127 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Gatcoin Token Profile

Gatcoin launched on October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gatcoin’s official website is www.gatcoin.io . The official message board for Gatcoin is medium.com/@gatcoin

Buying and Selling Gatcoin

Gatcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gatcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

