Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Receives $39.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,309,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,676,000 after purchasing an additional 123,384 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 42.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 103.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,087. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $254.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

