Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

