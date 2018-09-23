FY2019 EPS Estimates for SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR Boosted by Analyst (SONVY)

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR in a report released on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $42.02.

About SONOVA Hldg AG/ADR

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand name; and professional audiological services under the Connect Hearing brand name.

