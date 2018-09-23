FY2019 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Lifted by Gabelli

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Stock analysts at Gabelli boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Copart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 20th. Gabelli analyst M. Paige now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Copart’s FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

CPRT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of CPRT opened at $52.58 on Friday. Copart has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 88.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Copart by 211.7% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $165,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Copart by 1,457.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 119.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $5,304,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,810.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

