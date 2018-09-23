FundToken (FUNDZ) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

FundToken (CURRENCY:FUNDZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. FundToken has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $83,841.00 worth of FundToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FundToken has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One FundToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00294237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00152745 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.57 or 0.07230958 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About FundToken

FundToken’s total supply is 79,796,588 tokens. FundToken’s official message board is medium.com/@FundFantasy . The official website for FundToken is fundfantasy.com . FundToken’s official Twitter account is @fund_fantasy

FundToken Token Trading

FundToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FundToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

