Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 15th

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

FULT opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $208.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULT. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Hovde Group set a $19.00 target price on Fulton Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

