Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.73 ($91.55).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRE shares. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €62.40 ($72.56) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.