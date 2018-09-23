Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $46,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Fortive by 105.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortive by 5,816.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fortive to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Fortive news, insider William W. Pringle sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $34,927.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,291.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $446,027.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,495.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,602 shares of company stock worth $6,047,572. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

