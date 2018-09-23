Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,188 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $37,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 174,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter valued at $878,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 57.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 103,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

FMX opened at $96.57 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. equities analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.